Statement by Cooperation Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties

We firmly reject any involvement in the recent drone attacks on the Iranian Islamic Regime. Following the attacks on military bases in Isfahan, media outlets controlled by the regime’s military and security services have launched a false and misleading campaign blaming the attacks on Kurdish political parties in South Kurdistan.

The regime’s propaganda agencies allege that the drones used in the attacks were transported to Iran with the help of Kurdish political parties and that these parties participated in the attacks at the request of the intelligence agencies of the regime’s enemies. The Coordination Centre of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties vehemently denies these accusations.

We have always maintained that the Kurdish political parties in Iran have never used the territory of Kurdistan for any military or security threats or attacks against the Islamic Republic. The regime’s unfounded claims are nothing but excuses and attempts to mislead.

This is not the first time that the Islamic Republic of Iran has used false and misleading accusations to justify crossing international borders, committing terrorist acts, and attacking the territory of Kurdistan and suppressing Kurdish political parties.

However, the Iranian people are well aware of the criminal and inhumane nature of the regime and do not believe in such lies. Similarly, the Islamic Regime has no credibility in the international community due to its history of creating crises and interfering in the affairs of other countries.

The Islamic Republic cannot evade its responsibilities and commitment to universal principles by using fraudulent tactics, especially when it is facing unprecedented protests from the Iranian people and intense international pressure. Hence, while rejecting the regime’s baseless claims once again, we call on the international community, the Iranian people, the Kurdish nation, and decision-making centers to be vigilant towards the Islamic Republic’s excuses and aggression and to take necessary and appropriate measures.

Cooperation Centre of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties

February 1st, 2023

