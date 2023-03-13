The Cooperation Center: Newroz is the symbol of unity and continuation of the struggle of the peoples of Iran

The freedom loving peoples of Iran!

Compatriots and struggling people of Kurdistan!

This year’s Newroz is the Newroz of Jina’s revolution. Newroz marks the new season of persistent struggle for peoples of Iran to topple the Islamic Republic and end the dictatorship governance in Iran. We congratulate the emergence of this special and magnificent Newroz. As we welcome the emergence of Newroz and the new year, we primarily salute the families of the martyrs and political prisoners. We especially honor the memory of the martyrs and deceased of Jina’s revolution who, with their blood and by sacrificing their lives, have become the flames of the torches in the liberation struggle of the nations of Iran to wipe out the dictatorship of the Islamic Republic.

We are approaching the new year when the peoples of Iran went through a year full of heroism and pride, and with Jina’s revolution and the widespread uprising, forced the Islamic Republic to face its greatest political legitimacy crisis. The continuation of the Islamic Republic’s intervention in the internal affairs of countries in the region, violating their sovereignty and not yielding to international law, as well as the Islamic Republic’s support of Russia in its war against Ukraine, has resulted in a situation in which the regime has become even more isolated, and more sanctions have been imposed on it.

The freedom-loving peoples of Iran!

The first spark which ignited the new uprising of the peoples of Iran was from Kurdistan, and it was from there that the slogan and its revolutionary values spread to other regions of Iran and attracted the support of the international community. This was, on one hand, the result of four decades of inhumane politics by the Islamic Republic, perpetual violation of people’s rights and freedom, cancellation and silencing of dissident voices, accumulation of economic and social crises, and taking the peoples of Iran as hostages for the regime’s political and ideological purposes. On the other hand, it was the resistance and struggle of the peoples of Iran against this corrupt power, and their persistent and perpetual struggle to attain their rights and freedom.

Thanks to decades-long struggle and sacrifice of the peoples of Iran, today the ranks of the people against the regime are more united and rigid than ever. Despite the regime’s usual policy of creating chaos and disunity amongst the peoples of Iran, the solidarity and common struggle of the Iranian nations and communities have advanced well. The victory over the Islamic Republic and making this magnificent struggle victorious is dependent on intensifying this common struggle and solidarity

The caring and resilient people of Kurdistan!

The non-Persian peoples of Iran and the international public opinion have heard the voice of your legitimate and righteous struggle. You are the ones who, during the past four decades, have always said “NO” to the Islamic Republic and have made Kurdistan the trench for the struggle and pursuit of freedom throughout the lifetime of this regime. You have given the most blood and made the biggest sacrifices to preserve the fighting spirit and pursuit of freedom. For more than four decades, you have been under suppression, discrimination, marginalization, and a ravaging wave of linguistic and cultural assimilation. On baseless accusations, your demands for your rights and identity have been targeted, and your humanistic goals have been misled and scrambled by the regime. You have been exploited economically, culturally, and socially, and your homeland has been militarized and put under security lenses. Your struggling political parties have been under terrorist and missile attacks. But despite all of this, the Kurdish people have not given up. The struggle of the political parties and the struggle of teachers, education sector workers, students, women, workers, literary and civil activists, environmental activists, activists for the preservation of our language, and other strata of society have constantly thrived. And now, the Islamic Republic is facing a dead end in all dimensions, and a transition from the Islamic Republic is the main and common demand of the peoples of Iran. Kurdistan, as always, is at the forefront of this sacred struggle.

At this crucial stage, the Cooperation Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s political parties appreciates the patriotic and right-seeking struggle of the Kurdish people against the Islamic Republic and is also proud of the fact that the Kurdish people, while persistently struggling against the regime, simultaneously are steadfast defenders of their political parties. They have become the voice of the people on the streets and have taken ownership of the liberating movement. The cooperation center is confident and believes that this historical, legitimate, and righteous movement will be victorious when the unity of the people and political parties is maintained.

To the loyal people of Kurdistan!

The Newroz ceremonies in Kurdistan have been carried out with messages, slogans, and national symbols in recent years, which is a testament to the high intelligence, national awareness, and organization of the Kurdistan community. Therefore, this year’s Newroz celebrations will be carried out on a broader and more united basis, with patriotic names and slogans, and will be another opportunity to display our national identity and seek recognition.

The cooperation center, emphasizing unity, solidarity, and togetherness at all levels and in all fields, is moving towards a new year of common political and national struggle. We are confident that the Kurdish people, with Kurdish symbols and red roses, will display a more beautiful scene of their national will than before. We are also confident that the families of the martyrs, by lighting the Newroz fire in this year’s celebrations in Kurdistan, will carry the torch of the struggle for freedom, and the Kurdish people will once again prove that as a struggling and tireless nation, they will persistently continue the struggle to attain their rights and freedom, acting against the hostile politics of the regime with unity.

Happy Newroz to everyone!

Salutations to the martyrs of the struggle for freedom!

Salutations to the will of the political prisoners!

Salutations to the common struggle and unity of the peoples of Iran!

Victory to the liberating struggle of the Kurdish people!

Victory to the struggle of the peoples of Iran to topple the Islamic republic!

The Cooperation Center of the Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties

