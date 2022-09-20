Statement by the Cooperation Center of the Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties

On September 13, 2022, 22-year-old Jina (Mahsa) Amini from the city of Saqqez was beaten to death by the Iranian morality police in Tehran because she was accused of not wearing the hijab properly. Sadly, the injuries she sustained caused her brain stroke, and she passed away on Friday after two days of efforts by medical staff at Kesrai Hospital in Tehran.

The Cooperation Center of the Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties strongly condemns this heinous crime by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and offers its sincere condolences to Jina’s family and the people of Kurdistan. We call upon all people in Iran and Kurdistan not to remain silent in the face of this inhumane crime committed by the regime forces.

In the Islamic Republic’s inhumane system, women and girls are abused and oppressed the most. The regime’s backward laws to interfere in individuals’ most private affairs, even clothing, have legalized the crimes committed by the regime oppressive forces against women.

The peace-loving men and women of Kurdistan will not tolerate this crime of the Islamic Republic and will show a serious attitude and reaction against the murder of Shiler and Jina and the insult to other girls and women of Kurdistan.

We call upon all political parties and civil society organizations of Iran and Kurdistan to take a firm stand against this crime by the Islamic Republic.

The Cooperation Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties

