Statement by the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan

During a visit to the Halsho area in Qaladze city of Southern Kurdistan, a premeditated attack was carried out by a group affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran, targeting several members of our party. It is with deep sorrow that we convey the tragic news of the loss of members, Adel Muhajir (also known as Sarbaz) and Luqman Aji, who were martyred in this heinous attack.

We strongly condemn this act of terror committed by the Islamic Republic of Iran and underline the continuing devastating effects of its terror campaign against Kurdish political activists from Eastern Kurdistan.

We call upon the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to take a firm stand against the terrorist acts perpetrated by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

As the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, we strongly condemn the Islamic Republic regime and hold those responsible for this heinous act of terror accountable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the two martyrs and our thoughts are with them in this difficult time.

Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan

