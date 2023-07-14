Statement of the Executive Centre of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) on the terrorist attacks against Kurdish political activists in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI)

To the freedom-loving people of Kurdistan

To the international community and institutions

As previously reported, three Kurdish political activists in the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) were tragically murdered last week in two terrorist attacks allegedly carried out by a group of terrorists linked to the Islamic Republic of Iran. These acts of terror occurred as we commemorate the 34th anniversary of the terrorist attack orchestrated by Iranian intelligence services in Vienna on 13 July 1989 against Dr Abdul Rahman Ghassemlou, Secretary General of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI).

On 12 July, only five days after the assassination of two members of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, Adel Mohajir (known as Sarbaz) and Loghman Aji, the regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran again targeted another political activist named Samrand Shaboi, who was also a member of our party. This reprehensible act of terror took place in the Bahreke district of Erbil province.

In recent years, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) and the liberation movement in Eastern Kurdistan have been relentlessly targeted by the Iranian regime’s attacks and terrorist acts. The bombing of our party’s political office in 2016, the assassination of several party cadres and peshmerga members such as Ghadir Ghaderi, Sabah Rahmani and Musa Babakhani over the past six years, the missile and drone attacks on our party bases in the summer of 2018 and 2022 respectively, and the subsequent assassination and execution of numerous party members in Kurdistan are just a few examples of the Islamic Republic regime’s crimes and terrorist activities against the PDKI.

This new wave of terrorist attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the territory of the autonomous Region of Kurdistan is a continuation of the hostile actions that have escalated in recent months, especially after the beginning of the Jina revolution.

On the one hand, the Islamic Republic of Iran has increased its pressure on the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, while on the other hand it continues to threaten the parties of Eastern Kurdistan. The Islamic Republic of Iran has made no effort to hide its involvement in these terrorist attacks, which flagrantly violate international law and human rights. Therefore, we call upon the United Nations, international institutions and human rights organisations to unequivocally condemn these terrorist acts committed by the regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran. At the same time, we call upon the federal government of Iraq and the government of the autonomous region of Kurdistan (KRI) to prevent the Islamic Republic from further violating Iraq’s national sovereignty and turning Iraqi soil into a breeding ground for its terrorist activities. We stress that it is the responsibility of the federal government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government to protect the lives of political refugees.

The terrorist attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic and its persistent attacks on Kurdish parties, especially after the Jina revolution, on the one hand expose the desperation of the regime in the face of the Iranian and Kurdish people’s yearning for change. On the other hand, it shows the resilience of the social base of the Kurdish liberation movement, which played a progressive role during the Jina revolution. Unable to address the various political, social and economic challenges facing the country, the regime has resorted to repression and the assassination of its opponents in neighbouring countries – a policy it has pursued throughout its existence.

Contrary to the regime’s claims, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan seeks to challenge this oppressive regime through non-violent mass and civil resistance.

The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan unequivocally condemns these acts of terror perpetrated by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Furthermore, we emphasise our unwavering commitment to continue the struggle until the rights and freedom of the people of Kurdistan are realised.

The Executive Centre of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI)

