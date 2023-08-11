The message of Mustafa Hijri on the occasion of International Youth Day

Mustafa Hijri, head of the executive centre of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, published the following message on the occasion of August 12, International Youth Day.

On this International Youth Day, I extend warm regards on behalf of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan to the youth of Kurdistan, Iran, and the global community.

A significant part of the responsibility for advancing the Kurdistan Liberation Movement towards a liberated Kurdistan rests upon the shoulders of our youth. The ongoing momentum of this movement is owed in part to the unwavering strength and determination that successive generations of Kurdish youth have infused into it. Through active participation in political struggles, sustaining the spirit of the streets in Kurdistan and tenaciously upholding our national ideals, the youth have successfully kept the flames of the Kurdistan freedom movement burning brightly.

The spectrum of perspectives and strategies employed to realize Kurdistan’s freedom is a direct outcome of the endeavors of multiple generations of young individuals. Each successive cohort has injected diverse ideas and viewpoints into this movement, ushering in modernization and contemporaneity into the fabric of Kurdistan. Hence, it is apt to affirm that the vibrancy of the national dialogue in Kurdistan can be attributed to the youth, who have not only reshaped the visage of the Kurdish movement but also liberated it from parochialism.

Without the fervor and strength contributed by the youth to the Kurdistan Liberation Movement, its continued existence would face immense challenges, jeopardizing its role as the torchbearer of Kurdish and Human values such as “Women, Life, Freedom”

Once again, I extend my heartfelt wishes for a meaningful International Youth Day to all the vigilant and knowledgeable youth of Kurdistan.

