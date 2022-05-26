The Iranian Regime is Accusing Eight Kurdish Citizens for Espionage

During November 2021, eight Kurdish citizens by the names of Kamran Hanareh, Vafa Hanareh, Ashkan Osman Nejad, Fakhradin Dodkanlou, Aran Omari, Rahman Parhazo, Hassan Omarpour, and Amir Moshtagh, were arrested by IRGC.

On May 14, the HRANA news agency published a report on the status of the eight citizens, in which they report that Vafa Hanareh remains in a security detention center in Urmia, and that the other seven were transferred to Urmia Central Prison on March 11, 2022, after the interrogation process was completed.

According to an informed source, the security forces have accused the eight citizens, among others, of spying for Mossad.

The Iranian regime constantly accuses Kurdish citizens, without any evidence, of various types of crimes, including espionage, collusion with Kurdish parties,and threat against national security.

Like this: Like Loading...