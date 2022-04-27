The Iranian Regime Wants to Build Military Bases in Kurdish Villages

According to a Kurdistan Media News, the commander of the IRGC in the Kurdish city of Bokan has been to the village of ‘’Sarda Kwestan’ to ask people to help them with the establishment of an IRGC army base in the village.

The IRGC commander has asked people to give their land away and telling them that the establishment of an IRGC army base in the village is in the interest of the people as their sons can do their military services in those bases. However, the demand has been rejected by the people of the village. Instead, the people have requested schools, medical clinics, asphalt roads, and drinking water.

When confronted with opposition from the people, the IRGC commander has by force and without the permission of the people of the village seized an area near the village to the establishment of a military base.

The increasing militarization, executions and oppression, and discrimination is the fundamental strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to silence the voice of Kurds and other nations in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, freedom, democracy and equal linguistic, cultural and political rights to the Persians.

