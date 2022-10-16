The regime’s crimes at Evin prison are unacceptable!

On the night of October 15, 2022, the notorious Evin Prison erupted in a fire that was caused by the Islamist regime of Iran. This criminal act is a repetition of the massacre of 1986 and the continuation of other crimes such as child abuse and killings in universities and schools.

We strongly condemn this crime, and we have no doubt that the freedom-loving people of Iran will not leave this brazen attack on the lives of the prisoners and their children unanswered.

We, as the Cooperation Center of the Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties, believe that a coordinated movement toward a nationwide strike should be taken and all political, civil, cultural, and social organizations, alongside the Iranian people, show their will and anger against the Islamic Republic of Iran. We declare our agreement to a nationwide solidarity in advance and we do hope that we will stand united against the Islamic Republic and its crimes.

With nationwide protests and strikes, the walls of prisons are also falling. The responsibility for the life of each and every prisoner rests with the rulers of the Islamist regime in Iran. We call on the international community not to remain silent and to take action to support the prisoners and people of Iran.

The Cooperation Centre of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties

October 16, 2022

